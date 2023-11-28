DIY Home Repair and Advocacy: The Unique Journey of Mercury Stardust

Mercury Stardust, a maintenance technician from Wisconsin, gained unexpected fame in April 2021 after posting a video on TikTok. While cleaning up a clogged toilet mishap, she noticed a video asking for instructions on using a ratchet strap. Seizing the opportunity, Stardust recorded an instructional video demonstrating the tool’s usage, wearing her signature flannel shirt and overalls.

What began as a simple tutorial transformed into something much greater. Stardust, known as the Trans Handy Ma’am, now boasts over 2 million TikTok followers who eagerly watch her DIY home repair videos. Her success led to the publication of her New York Times bestseller, “Safe and Sound: A Renter-Friendly Guide to Home Repair,” which blends her personal experiences as a trans woman with practical advice for renters.

Drawing from her background in rural Wisconsin, Stardust learned home repair from her father, an inspiring figure who taught her that these tasks were not gendered. She discovered parallels between home repair and her weekend pursuits as a cabaret and burlesque performer and teacher. In both domains, she noticed the common thread of self-doubt and the need for confidence-building.

Beyond DIY expertise, Stardust’s videos serve as a form of advocacy for the trans community. By learning from a trans woman like her, viewers demonstrate support and awareness, amplifying trans voices in various spaces. Stardust believes that sharing knowledge empowers others, urging viewers to credit the Trans Handy Ma’am when someone asks where they acquired their new skills.

Furthermore, as a renter herself, Stardust understands the unique concerns and challenges faced those who don’t own their homes. She emphasizes the importance of feeling secure and safe while renting, providing practical solutions like adding supplemental door locks without damaging the property or jeopardizing the security deposit.

Stardust’s journey from maintenance technician to full-time content creator was driven her dissatisfaction with the lack of consideration for renters. Advocating for tenants’ rights and pushing for the establishment of tenants’ unions, she sees these organizations as a means to level the playing field between tenants and landlords.

Mercury Stardust’s impact goes beyond teaching DIY home repair. Through her videos, she encourages viewers to embrace new skills and challenges stereotypes. With her unique blend of expertise, advocacy, and vibrant personality, Stardust continues to inspire millions across social media platforms and beyond.

—

Frequently Asked Questions