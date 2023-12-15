Peacock Reveals Exciting Updates for The Traitors Season 2

Peacock is gearing up for the highly anticipated second season of The Traitors, and fans have plenty to be excited about. Not only have they released the cast, premiere date, and a thrilling trailer, but they are also shaking things up with some major changes.

Firstly, the show will feature a star-studded cast of reality TV personalities. From Survivor champions Sandra Diaz-Twine and Parvati Shallow to Big Brother legend Dan Gheesling and RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Peppermint, the lineup is stacked with fan-favorites. Host Alan Cumming will also be returning to guide the contestants through their treacherous journey.

But that’s not all. Peacock has decided to switch up the release strategy for The Traitors season two. Instead of dropping all the episodes at once, they will release the first three episodes on January 12, followed a new episode every Thursday at 9 p.m. ET. This return to the classic weekly format hearkens back to the golden age of television, building anticipation and fostering discussions among fans.

To further engage and entertain viewers, Peacock is launching an after-show called The Traitors Postmortem. This companion series will feature additional footage and interviews with eliminated contestants, offering insights and behind-the-scenes content. Fans can catch this bonus content on both Peacock and YouTube.

The new trailer for The Traitors season two gives us a glimpse of the intense challenges that lie ahead, as well as the heated accusations at the roundtable. And of course, Alan Cumming continues to exude his signature fabulousness.

With an all-star cast, a renewed release schedule, and exciting companion content, The Traitors Season 2 promises to be a thrilling and engaging television event. Make sure to mark your calendars and prepare for a season filled with twists, turns, and betrayals.