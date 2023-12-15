The Tourist Finds a New Home on Netflix

Netflix has announced that Season 2 of the hit series, The Tourist, will be launching on February 29th in the United States. The streaming giant will also be exclusively streaming the first few weeks of the season earlier than expected. This highly anticipated second season has been marked as one of BBC’s flagship launches for 2024 and will be returning on New Year’s Day. In addition to Netflix, the show is also co-produced Australia’s Stan and Germany’s ZDF.

Previously, the show was co-produced Max, which was formerly known as HBO Max. However, Max has now decided not to be involved with the second season, and episodes from the first season have been removed. The Tourist, produced Two Brothers Pictures, became a sensation thanks to the success of Fleabag.

Season 2 delves deeper into the enigmatic journey of Elliot, played Jamie Dornan, as he travels to Ireland in search of his true identity. Teaming up with Helen, portrayed Danielle Macdonald, they soon find themselves facing the dangerous consequences of Elliot’s past actions. In Season 1, Elliot woke up in the vast Australian outback with complete amnesia, and it was a race against time for him to unravel the clues surrounding his identity before his mysterious past caught up with him.

The executive producers of The Tourist Season 2 include Harry and Jack Williams, Sarah Hammond, Daniel Walker for Two Brothers, Nawfal Faizullah for the BBC, and the show’s star, Jamie Dornan. All3Media International will handle the distribution.

Fans of The Tourist can now look forward to another thrilling season as the show takes them on a suspenseful journey filled with mystery, danger, and unexpected twists. With its move to Netflix, the series is expected to attract an even larger international audience.