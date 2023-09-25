Do College Rankings Even Matter? TikTokers Question the Importance of Ranking Lists

Many college students on TikTok are questioning the significance of college rankings after the release of the annual U.S. News & World Report list of top colleges. Some students find the rankings amusing and wonder why others are so concerned about them. The TikTok videos mock the obsession with rankings and express regret for considering them so seriously during the college application process.

U.S. News updated its rankings formula this year, incorporating new data points while eliminating others. The rankings now include metrics such as the proportion of employed graduates earning more than high school graduates. However, the top five overall colleges have remained stable, with Princeton University in first place, followed Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Harvard and Stanford tied for third, and Yale in fifth. Interestingly, these same four schools occupied the top spots in 1983.

The methodology used for college rankings has evolved over the years, shifting towards objective data and analytics. Initially, rankings were based solely on peer review and were published every two years. However, U.S. News and World Report now emphasizes hard data, reducing human bias, and has made adjustments to the weighting system, particularly regarding diversity. Despite these changes, critics argue that the rankings fail to provide a complete picture of colleges and universities and that many worthy institutions are not even included on the list.

Columbia University made headlines when it chose not to share its data with U.S. News and dropped out of the rankings, prompting TikTokers to emphasize the importance of finding a college that aligns with individual preferences and needs, rather than focusing on a school’s numerical rank. Many TikTok creators argue that the college ranking system is inherently toxic, regardless of any modifications made to the process.

Ultimately, TikTokers advise prospective students to prioritize finding a university that is the right fit, rather than placing undue importance on ranking lists. They suggest considering factors such as the quality of faculty, research opportunities, internship programs, and the overall campus environment, rather than relying solely on the numerical ranking assigned to a particular institution.

