Top Startups Offering Six-Figure Salaries and Remote Opportunities

LinkedIn’s latest report highlights that many of the top startups in the U.S. are currently hiring and offering competitive six-figure salaries and remote work options. These young companies, disrupting industries such as retail, health care, and artificial intelligence, are considered some of the most desirable places to work right now. Among the top three startups identified are Ramp, a New York City financial tech company; Liquid Death, a canned beverage company; and Whatnot, a livestream shopping platform.

These startups are actively seeking professionals in a variety of roles, including engineering, product and design, analytics, sales and marketing, operations, customer service, and security. It’s worth noting that many of these positions offer salaries starting at $100,000 or more. Additionally, more than half of the available jobs at these startups are remote positions, providing flexibility for potential employees.

LinkedIn’s editor in chief, Dan Roth, encourages job seekers to pay special attention to their skills section on their LinkedIn profiles. Over 50% of recruiters on LinkedIn now use skills data specifically to fill roles. In fact, recruiters are 50% more likely to search for candidates based on skills rather than years of experience. Therefore, it is crucial to list skills within the context of a specific job, experience, education, project, or credential to provide relevant information to recruiters.

In terms of technical skills, employers are currently seeking expertise in IT, software development, and data analysis. However, more general skills such as management, communication, and customer service can also significantly enhance a candidate’s chances of standing out in the hiring process.

In addition to technical skills, soft skills are highly valued startups. Collaboration and teamwork are particularly sought-after qualities in candidates. Startups are looking for individuals with an entrepreneurial mindset and a growth-oriented approach, who can spot and seize opportunities to make a meaningful impact on the business. During interviews, candidates should be prepared to provide examples of how they have navigated new experiences, worked with teams, and demonstrated leadership skills.

LinkedIn’s ranking of the top 50 startups was based on various factors, including employment growth, engagement on the platform, job interest, and the startup’s ability to attract top talent from other companies.

Source:

LinkedIn