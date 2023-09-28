Top Instagram Reel Trends of September

In the month of September, several Instagram reel trends took the platform storm. From viral greetings to creative performances, here are the top five trends that you might have come across on your Instagram feed.

1. “Ram Ram Bhai Saryane”: Ankit Baiyanpuria, an athlete from Haryana, started this trend with his videos. Ankit kicked off his reels with the greeting “Ram Ram Bhai Saryane” while undertaking the 75-hard challenge. This greeting went viral, and Ankit now has over 3 million followers on Instagram.

2. “Namaste Mera Naam Priya Hai”: Priya Singh, known as @himynameispriya on Instagram, gained popularity sharing her life and adventures with her husband, who lives in a van. Her unique accent and attempts at speaking Hindi became a trend, with many users creating their own versions of her reels.

3. @vitakari’s Creative Reels: Vita Kari, a performance artist, left her followers bewildered with each of her creative reels. Her content quickly became popular on everyone’s “For You” page, inspiring other influencers to create similar reels to astound their audience with creativity.

4. Dancing Baby Girl: An adorable Korean girl dancing to catchy beats became a viral video on Instagram. This video inspired others to use it as a reel trend, often sharing good news or excitement in their own lives.

5. The Delulu Trend: This trend involves embracing one’s inner delulu, which stands for being unrealistically idealistic about anything happening in life. People on Instagram reveled in their imaginative world through this trend.

These Instagram reel trends showcased the diversity and creativity of content creators on the platform, captivating millions of users worldwide.

