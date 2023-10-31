Exploring Instagram Reel Trends: October Edition

October has been a vibrant month on Desi Instagram, with a whirlwind of reel trends captivating users. From spooky characters to nostalgic yearbook moments, let’s dive into the top trends that have been making waves:

1. The Rise of ‘Ganji Chudail’

One of the prevailing trends this month is the emergence of ‘Ganji Chudail’ or the ‘Bald Devil.’ Drawing inspiration from Indian folklore, this trend features reels depicting a bald, green devil character. Initially aimed at toddlers, it has unexpectedly gained popularity among young adults. From brands showcasing their products to live performances, everyone seems to be jumping on the ‘Ganji Chudail’ bandwagon.

2. ‘Khalasi’ Takes Center Stage

Following the success of ‘Passoori,’ the latest song ‘Khalasi’ from Coke Studio India has taken social media storm. The catchy tune and infectious beat have resulted in a whopping 1.3 million reels, coinciding with the holy festival of Navratra. Instagram users have enthusiastically embraced this trend, making it a prominent feature on their feeds.

3. A Walk Down Memory Lane with Yearbook Photos

Using advanced AI technology, the yearbook photo trend has taken Instagram users on a nostalgic journey back to their high school days. By superimposing their faces onto classic high school attire, individuals can relive their teenage years. Various AI tools like Pica have made it possible for users to partake in this trend and share their throwback moments.

4. The Laughter-inducing ‘So Beautiful So Elegant’

Jasmeen Kaur, a talented salesperson with a designer boutique, set off a trend with her witty and humorous videos. With catchphrases like “So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow,” she showcases her designer kurtis in unique ways. Kaur’s innovative color names, such as ‘Mouse Colour’ and ‘Laddoo Peela Colour,’ have taken over Instagram feeds. This trend even caught the attention of Deepika Padukone, who featured it in her reel.

5. Catchy Beats of ‘She Don’t Know’

For those who enjoy offbeat humor, the groovy song “Ha Din Vich Tere Liye Time Kad K” has become a favorite among content creators and influencers. A young man in a black shirt and snug pants has captivated viewers with his dance moves and entertaining reels.

As Instagram continues to thrive as a hub for creative expression, these top trends have shaped October into a month of excitement and entertainment. Join in on the fun and explore these viral sensations that have taken social media storm.

