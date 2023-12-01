Reel Trends Taking Over Instagram in November

As November wraps up, it’s time to reflect on the whirlwind of trends that took over our Instagram feeds this month. From hilarious memes to AI-generated songs, here are five trends that undoubtedly caught your attention.

1. Moye Moye: Now stuck in your head! One of the biggest reel trends this month was the use of the “Moye Moye” audio to portray sadness. People capitalized on this background audio to express their emotions, from India’s World Cup loss to personal heartbreaks.

2. ‘I live, I am a liver’: Memes galore! What started as an interview response quickly turned into a memefest. The statement, “I am living, I am a liver,” captured everyone’s imagination, resulting in a wave of reels and memes flooding social media platforms, including Instagram.

3. Punit Superstar’s audio: Meet the Instagram comedian, Punit Superstar, who even had a brief stint on Bigg Boss. His audios have consistently trended on Instagram, gaining popularity and spreading laughter among users.

4. “We are Engineers”: A conversation trend! This trend involved two people starting a conversation with “we are…” and completing it with a funny truth. For instance, software engineers showcased their hilarious experiences through reels, creating relatable content for fellow tech enthusiasts.

5. AI Songs: The rise of AI in the reel world! Artificial intelligence has become an integral part of our lives, and now it’s seeping into Instagram trends too. AI-generated songs, featuring imaginary singers, have become a hit among users. You have the power to choose the singer and the song, even featuring prominent figures like India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

It’s fascinating to see how trends on Instagram evolve and capture our attention. From emotional expressions to comedic relief and the fusion of AI, these trends have entertained millions of users this month. Which of these trends did you fall for?

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: What is the Moye Moye trend?

A: The Moye Moye trend involves using a specific background audio to depict sadness or emotional moments in reels.

Q: What is the “I’m a liver” trend?

A: The “I’m a liver” trend started with a quote from an interview and turned into a meme, with people using it in reels and memes on social media.

Q: Who is Punit Superstar?

A: Punit Superstar is an Instagram comedian who gained popularity for his funny content and also appeared on the reality TV show Bigg Boss.

Q: What is the “We are Engineers” trend?

A: The “We are Engineers” trend involves two people engaging in a conversation where they complete the sentence “we are…” with a funny truth related to their profession as engineers.

Q: What are AI songs?

A: AI songs are generated artificial intelligence and allow users to select the singer and song, even featuring public figures like Narendra Modi in videos on Instagram reels.