The Best TikTok Videos Brands: Revlon, Calvin Klein, Crocs, Dunkin’, and Amazon Prime

This article highlights the top TikTok videos posted brands in recent weeks, showcasing their creative marketing strategies on the popular social media platform. These videos have not only captured the attention of millions of viewers but have also garnered positive engagement and brand recognition.

No. 5: Revlon Fires Back at an Internet-Famous Realtor

In response to negative comments from influencer Heather Rae El Moussa, Revlon showcased its cheeky and mischievous humor. Revlon created a video where someone from their team pretends to be the “other woman” mentioned in El Moussa’s video, garnering more views and overwhelmingly positive comments than the original video.

No. 4: Calvin Klein Treats BTS Fans to Jungkook Content

Calvin Klein leveraged the popularity of K-pop boy band BTS featuring their member Jungkook in a series of TikTok videos. These videos showcased Jungkook’s outfits and personal moments, generating millions of views, likes, and comments from BTS fans.

No. 3: Crocs Promotes its Meme-Inspired Shoes

Crocs, known for embracing internet culture, delighted its audience releasing shoe designs inspired the characters Lightning McQueen from Disney’s “Cars” and Shrek. These videos gained millions of views and likes, showcasing the brand’s ability to captivate the meme-loving audience.

No. 2: Dunkin’ Teams Up with Martha Stewart for an Iced Coffee Tutorial

Dunkin’ collaborated with Martha Stewart to create a humorous video about the proper etiquette of shaking an iced coffee. This low-fi video, featuring Stewart in various locations, including a pen of peacocks, received nearly 39 million views, demonstrating the brand’s ability to engage with its audience using unconventional celebrity partnerships.

No. 1: Amazon Prime Teases its Upcoming Fall Prime Day

Amazon Prime’s collaboration with creator Zach King, known for his mind-boggling digital editing skills, generated significant buzz for their upcoming fall Prime Day. The video, featuring surreal edits and unboxing various items, received almost 70 million views in just over 24 hours.

These brands have effectively leveraged TikTok’s popularity and the platform’s engaged user base to showcase their products and engage with their target audience. These creative marketing strategies have proven to be successful in capturing attention, driving brand recognition, and fostering positive engagement.

Sources: Ad Age