Breaking Down Columbus’ Pizza Scene: A Taste of Local Favorites

Summary: Columbus pizza aficionados eagerly awaited the announcement of the best pizza in town, and this year’s winner has caused quite a stir. Paulie Gee’s, a Brooklyn-based restaurant, took the top spot, surprising many with its unique charm and flavors. While technically a “chain” with only four locations, including the one in Columbus, Paulie Gee’s has captivated locals with its wood-oven fired pizzas, offering both Neapolitan-style and Detroit-style options. Let’s take a closer look at the top pizzas that have won the hearts of Columbus residents.

1. Paulie Gee’s: Known for its mouthwatering wood-fired pizzas, Paulie Gee’s has quickly become a local favorite. With a menu that caters to both traditional and innovative pizza lovers, it’s no wonder they claimed the coveted number one spot.

2. Harvest Pizzeria: A beloved name in Columbus’ pizza scene, Harvest Pizzeria secured a well-deserved second place. Their commitment to using fresh, locally-sourced ingredients has made them a go-to spot for pizza enthusiasts.

3. Sexton’s Pizza: Offering a wide range of specialty pizzas, Sexton’s Pizza has gained a loyal following. Their creative toppings and flavorful combinations make them a strong contender on this list.

4. Hounddog’s Three Degree Pizza: Known for its unique pizza combinations, Hounddog’s has earned its place among the top contenders. From traditional flavors to mouthwatering surprises, their pizzas never disappoint.

5. Mikey’s Late Night Slice: As the name suggests, Mikey’s Late Night Slice is the go-to spot for a delicious pizza fix after a night out. Their vibrant flavors and affordability have secured them a loyal fan base.

These are just a few of the remarkable pizzerias that make Columbus a true pizza lover’s paradise. Each establishment brings its own unique flavors and style to the table, ensuring there is something for everyone. Whether you prefer a classic Neapolitan pizza or exploring innovative toppings, Columbus has you covered. So, grab a slice, sit back, and enjoy the incredible pizza journey this city has to offer.