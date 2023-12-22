Top 10 Instagram Reels of 2023: A Year in Review

Summary: As we bid farewell to 2023, let’s take a look back at the top 10 most-viewed Instagram Reels on Dezeen’s account. From movable studios to fashion shows and architectural marvels, these reels captured the attention of viewers around the world.

Maxon Studio: Olson Kundig’s mobile masterpiece steals the spotlight with 1.5 million views. This two-storey weathering-steel structure sits on rail tracks, offering flexibility and independence.

Prada’s Moving Ceiling: With 1.1 million views, the Prada menswear show revealed a retractable ceiling adorned with art deco chandeliers. Kinetic architecture continues to captivate.

Cai Guo-Qiang x Saint Laurent: A daytime firework display in Japan, featuring over 40,000 pigmented fireworks, gained almost 1 million views. This collaboration with Saint Laurent sparked joy and excitement.

Harri’s Inflatable Latex Clothing: Fashion enthusiasts flocked to see Harri’s Spring Summer 2024 collection, featuring inflatable latex pieces and tailored jackets. Nearly 850,000 views were recorded.

Barbie Dream House: Airbnb took us on a virtual tour of the iconic Barbie dream house in Malibu, racking up over 800,000 views. From the infinity pool to the vanity filled with Barbie accessories, every detail delighted viewers.

Coperni’s Viral Spray-On Dress: Demonstrating innovative fashion design, this Reel showcased the collaboration between Coperni and Mills Fabrica. The spray-on dress, modeled Bella Hadid, attracted nearly 700,000 views.

BIG’s Iqon Tower: Danish architecture studio BIG’s tallest building in Quito, Ecuador, amazed viewers with its pixelated facade and stunning views. This Reel captured 675,000 views.

New Forest House: Pad Studio’s eco-house, completed 13 years ago, continued to impress. A post-occupancyy study garnered over 650,000 views, showcasing the home’s low energy usage.

Pharrell Williams’ Louis Vuitton Show: Pharrell Williams made his debut as the men’s creative director for Louis Vuitton with a show on the iconic Pont Neuf bridge. This Reel received more than 620,000 views.

Delft Blue Archways Studio RAP: Combining algorithmic design and 3D printing, Studio RAP created two archways adorned with unique 3D-printed ceramics tiles. With nearly 600,000 views, this Reel showcased the intersection of technology and design.

2023 has been an extraordinary year for creativity and innovation. From architectural wonders to groundbreaking fashion, Dezeen’s Instagram Reels have celebrated the best of design. Join us as we continue to share remarkable stories in the year to come.

