The Top 10 Free Fire TV Apps and TV Shows Every Cord Cutter Should Have

If you own a Fire TV or Fire TV Stick from Amazon, you already know the benefits of these streaming players. They provide access to a wide range of paid content, including popular streaming services like Paramount+, Hulu, and Apple TV+. However, what you may not be aware of are the numerous free streaming services available on Fire TV that are definitely worth trying out.

One of the most well-known free streaming services on Fire TV is Amazon’s Freevee, which offers a variety of content right on the home screen. But there are also other fantastic options for legally streaming free movies and TV shows.

Here is a list of the top 10 free Fire TV apps and TV shows that every cord cutter should have in no particular order:

1. Pluto TV: A leader in free ad-supported content, it offers a vast collection of Paramount programming and content from third-party providers. With over 100 HD channels and more than 1,000 movies and TV episodes, Pluto TV is a must-have.

2. Local Now: Originally known for streaming local weather and news, Local Now has expanded to include live channels, movies, and TV shows. Soon, it will also provide free streaming of local PBS channels.

3. Tubi: Owned Fox, Tubi features a wide range of Fox programming and recently struck a deal to bring Warner Bros. Discovery content to its platform. It is constantly adding new shows, including older HBO Max programs.

4. The Roku Channel: Surprisingly, you can access Roku’s free streaming service, The Roku Channel, on your Fire TV. With 100+ live channels, on-demand movies and TV shows, and original programming, it offers a unique streaming experience.

5. Plex: More than just a media management tool, Plex now offers a vast free ad-supported streaming service. It provides a large selection of movies and TV shows, making it worth revisiting if you haven’t explored it recently.

6. NewsOn: For those interested in local news, NewsOn allows you to watch live and on-demand local news from various affiliates. Stay up-to-date with local events and stories.

7. Haystack News: If your local channels are not available on NewsOn, Haystack News is an excellent alternative. Watch local, national, and international news stories and stay informed about events worldwide.

8. Crackle: As one of the oldest free ad-supported streaming services, Crackle continues to be a popular option. It offers a wide range of content from various partners, including movies and TV shows.

9. Fawsome: With thousands of movies and TV shows, Fawsome consistently adds new titles each week. It boasts an extensive catalog that covers every genre, making it ideal for viewers looking for specific content.

10. Plex (Again): In addition to its media management features, Plex allows you to stream free movies, TV shows, and over 250 channels of live TV without a subscription. Customize your preferences and discover fresh content tailored to your interests.

These are the top 10 free apps and TV shows available on Fire TV and Fire TV Stick. It was challenging to narrow down the selection, so feel free to leave a comment and let us know if there are any other legal services you think should be included.

Definitions:

– Cord cutter: Someone who has canceled their cable or satellite TV subscription in favor of streaming services.

– Ad-supported: Referring to content that is available for free but includes advertisements.

– Affiliates: Local television stations that are part of a larger network.

