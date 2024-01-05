Categories
Luxury Homes That Will Make You Dream

Celebrities live glamorous lives, and their homes are no exception. From stunning mansions to secluded retreats, these luxury properties have the star quality that matches their famous owners. Let’s take a look at some of the most extraordinary celebrity homes.

Rod Stewart’s Beverly Park Home

Sir Rod Stewart’s home in North Beverly Park is a sight to behold. With 13 bedrooms and over 28,500 square feet of living space, this estate offers luxury and grandeur. The exterior of the home is painted in a striking yellow color, while the interior features intricate moldings, traditional decor, and Old World treasures. The property also includes a 4,500-square-foot guest house. It is currently on the market for $80 million.

Jim Carrey’s Brentwood Estate

Jim Carrey’s former Brentwood estate is a magical sanctuary. The ranch-style mansion spans 12,700 square feet and offers five bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and three half baths. The home features high-beam ceilings, skylights, and bright white walls that showcase Carrey’s extensive art collection. The living, dining, and family rooms flow seamlessly together, creating a spacious and inviting atmosphere. The property also includes a home theater, gym, and home office. It is currently listed for $26.5 million.

Gisele Bündchen’s Equestrian Ranch

Gisele Bündchen has recently purchased a stunning equestrian ranch in Southwest Ranches, Florida. The property sits on 7.5 acres and features a newly remodeled home with nine bedrooms, soccer facilities, tennis courts, and 10 horse stalls. The highlight of the home is the open-concept living room with a fireplace and a floating-glass staircase. Outside, there is an infinity pool, outdoor kitchen, and a wine fridge. Bündchen plans to have horses, chickens, and other farm animals on the property, making it a true animal-friendly haven.

These celebrity homes are not just houses, but dream-worthy sanctuaries that reflect the personalities and tastes of their famous owners. While most of us may never live in such luxury, it’s always fascinating to get a glimpse into the lives of the rich and famous.