TXT Members Prank Eric Nam Hacking His Instagram Account

On August 13, fans of Eric Nam were alarmed when he posted on Twitter that his Instagram account had been hacked. Concerns were heightened the fact that Eric had just released a new song a few hours prior, leading to speculation that the hacker may have timed the attack to disrupt his comeback.

Fans hurriedly checked his account to assess the situation. They discovered that a new photo had been uploaded to Eric’s Instagram story, but it wasn’t Eric himself. Instead, it was the face of TXT’s Taehyun, who mischievously captioned the picture, “hi guys I got his phone.” Shortly after, another photo appeared on Eric’s story, this time featuring Yeonjun. Yeonjun even went the extra mile and wrote a poem in the caption, playfully referring to himself as a flower.

In yet another twist, Taehyun and Yeonjun later took a selfie together. It was revealed that the prank was orchestrated Eric, Taehyun, and Yeonjun during the filming of an episode of the Daebak Show with Eric Nam. Fans realized that Eric had hinted at their appearance on the show a week prior, and they couldn’t help but laugh at themselves for not picking up on the prank sooner.

Despite the temporary chaos caused the hack, Eric eventually regained control of his account. He jokingly acknowledged the pranksters on Twitter, indicating that he had his phone returned to him “some cool guys.”

The playful antics of the TXT members brought amusement to fans and showcased their camaraderie with Eric Nam. It was a lighthearted moment that further endeared them to their supporters.

