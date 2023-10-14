Are Wine Hacks Really Worth the Effort?

In the world of wine, there are always new tips and tricks to enhance the drinking experience. From unconventional methods of opening a bottle of wine to alternative ways of aerating it, these wine hacks often go viral on social media. But are they really worth the effort?

One hack involves using a knife and fork to pull out the cork. However, this method proved to be unsuccessful, with the knife getting mangled in the process. Another hack suggests wrapping wine bottles in paper towels to chill them faster. However, this only works in blast freezers, where the air circulates. In regular freezers, the wet paper towels actually protect the bottle, prolonging the chilling process.

Another popular hack is putting wine in a blender to make it taste more expensive. While this method does open up the flavors of the wine, it doesn’t necessarily make it taste more expensive. In fact, it is better suited for less opulent wines.

Pulling a cork with a screw and a hammer is another hack that has gained attention. However, for this method to work, a Phillips screwdriver, a long screw, and a claw-hammer are needed. While the cork disintegrated in the author’s test, it is possible that this method could work with some practice.

Finally, the hack of putting a teaspoon in a bottle of champagne to stop it from going flat has been proven to be unsuccessful. Research has shown that bottles with no stopper and those with teaspoons in the neck decreased at the same rate.

In conclusion, while these wine hacks may seem fun and innovative, the reality is that they often don’t deliver the desired results. It is essential to approach these hacks with a certain level of skepticism and stick to tried-and-true methods for enjoying wine.

Sources:

– “Metro wine expert Rob Buckhaven tries all the hacks – and grapes – so you don’t have to” (Metro)

– Image source: Natasha Pszenicki

– “Join Naked Wines on the road for a tasting extravaganza” (Naked Wines)