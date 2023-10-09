Sit in Style with the Criss Cross Applesauce Office Chair

During the pandemic, many of us have found ourselves working from home, struggling to find a comfortable position to work in. Sitting on the couch or bed with a laptop may seem appealing, but it can be detrimental to your back and neck. Enter the “criss cross applesauce” office chair, a game-changer that allows you to sit comfortably at your desk while still maintaining a casual look.

This specially designed office chair, available at Walmart, is armless and extra-wide, measuring 25.2 inches. It allows you to sit in a variety of positions, including cross-legged and leaning back. The curved backrest and seat conform to the curve of your spine and provide strong support for your back. The U-shaped design also helps relieve pressure on your back and hips, promoting a correct sitting posture.

The chair offers adjustable features for personalized comfort. You can use the lever to adjust the seat height or tilt the backrest up to 20 degrees. The tilt tension can be controlled using a knob located under the seat. Additionally, the chair swivels 360 degrees, adding a playful element to your workspace.

The best part? The “criss cross applesauce” office chair is currently on sale for over 60% off, making it an affordable and stylish addition to your home office setup.

