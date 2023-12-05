Alternative Uses for Paper Towel Holders Around the House

Summary: This article explores alternative uses for paper towel holders beyond the popular TikTok trend of hanging them inside cabinets. These creative ideas allow you to repurpose your paper towel holder in different areas of your home.

If you’re reluctant to jump on the TikTok trend of hanging paper towel holders inside your kitchen cabinets, there are numerous alternative uses for this versatile household item. Rather than risking damage to your cabinets or dealing with protruding doors, consider repurposing your paper towel holder in other creative ways.

One option is to use the holder in your bathroom. By attaching it to the wall or the side of a vanity, you can easily dispense toilet paper or hang hand towels. This not only keeps your bathroom organized but also adds a touch of convenience.

Another innovative use for paper towel holders is in your craft room or office. By placing multiple holders on a wall or the edge of your desk, you can create a convenient storage solution for wrapping paper, ribbons, or even spools of thread. This allows for easy access and keeps your supplies neatly organized.

If you’re a fan of organization in the kitchen, try using a paper towel holder to store and dispense plastic wrap or aluminum foil. Attach the holder to the inside of a cabinet door, making it readily accessible while keeping your countertop clutter-free.

In the garage or workshop, a paper towel holder can be repurposed as a dispenser for various types of tape. By hanging it on a pegboard or attaching it to a workbench, you’ll always have tape within reach for your DIY projects.

So, if the TikTok trend doesn’t appeal to you or you’re simply looking for more creative uses for your paper towel holder, consider these alternative ideas. From bathroom organization to craft room solutions and kitchen convenience, repurposing your paper towel holder can add functionality and style to different areas of your home.