Is Taping Your Mouth Shut at Night Beneficial for You?

Taping your mouth shut at night has become a popular trend on TikTok and has even been endorsed celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow. However, is this practice actually good for your health?

According to the Kent Community Health NHS Foundation Trust, breathing through your nose has several benefits. The nose acts as a filter, removing dust, pollen, and other particles from the air we breathe. It also moistens and warms the air, preventing irritation of the airways.

Dr. Michael Fitzpatrick, an expert in upper airway physiology, warns against mouth taping as a way to encourage nasal breathing. He explains that we breathe through our mouths only when our noses are partially or completely blocked. Taping the mouth in these situations would be counterproductive and potentially harmful.

There are individuals who claim that mouth taping is a vital part of their wellness routine. However, Dr. David Garley, director of The Better Sleep Clinic, suggests that these individuals often make other lifestyle changes simultaneously, such as improving their fitness and mental health. Therefore, it becomes challenging to attribute any benefits solely to mouth taping.

Dr. Ann Kearney, a voice and swallowing specialist, believes that nasal breathing has significant advantages. However, she also suggests alternative methods to encourage nasal breathing at night, such as changing sleep positions. Stephanie Romiszewski, a sleep physiologist, expresses concerns about the lack of evidence supporting mouth taping. She emphasizes that it may only benefit a specific subset of people and could even pose risks for others.

Dr. Nicolle Domnik advises individuals to speak to a healthcare provider before attempting mouth taping. There may be underlying reasons why someone breathes through their mouth at night, such as nasal congestion or sleep apnea. Romiszewski advises against mouth taping for those with anxiety or obstructive sleep apnea.

While there have been a few small studies on the impact of mouth taping, more research is needed before it can be recommended as a treatment. If you suspect you have sleep apnea, it’s important to consult with a medical professional.

In conclusion, taping your mouth shut at night may have potential benefits for certain individuals, but it is not a one-size-fits-all solution. It is crucial to consider individual circumstances and seek advice from healthcare professionals before incorporating this practice into your routine.

Sources:

– Kent Community Health NHS Foundation Trust

– Dr. Michael Fitzpatrick, Queen’s University

– Dr. David Garley, The Better Sleep Clinic

– Dr. Ann Kearney, Stanford University

– Stephanie Romiszewski, Re-sleep

– Dr. Nicolle Domnik, Queen’s University