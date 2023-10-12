Painting can be a tedious task, and one of the most inconvenient parts is lugging around those heavy paint cans. But fear no more, because there’s a hack that can make your life a little bit easier. All you need is a wrench!

Finding the right-sized wrench is the first step. It shouldn’t be too big or too small, but just the right fit to slide between the wires on the paint can handle. You can easily find a wrench in your own garage or at a local DIY store if you don’t already have one in your toolbox.

Once you have your wrench, simply insert it firmly between the handle wires, making sure it lies flat. You might need to adjust the position and angle a bit to find the sweet spot. The larger surface area of the wrench provides a more comfortable grip, making it easier on your hands when you need to move the paint cans around for long periods of time.

However, it’s important to be cautious when using this hack. There is a possibility that the wrench might slip out of place, resulting in paint spills. To avoid such accidents, it’s advisable to add a lid to the can, unless it’s nearly empty.

With this simple hack, you can make your painting sessions much more bearable. No more sore and tired hands from carrying heavy paint cans all day long. Give it a try and see the difference for yourself!

