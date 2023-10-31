In today’s interconnected world, it’s not uncommon for people to label their exes as “sociopaths,” “psychopaths,” or “toxic narcissists.” The rise of social media platforms like TikTok has made it easier than ever for individuals to slap these diagnostic labels on others when relationships turn sour. However, experts are concerned about the growing trend of overdiagnosing mental disorders and using psychobabble to fuel drama.

Dr. Scott Lyons, a psychologist and author, warns that these labels are being used flippantly without considering the specific diagnostic symptoms associated with them. It seems that society’s love for drama has led to the misuse and trivialization of these terms. People no longer settle for describing someone as weak or thoughtless—now they must be compared to infamous figures like Ted Bundy and Myra Hindley.

While some individuals may genuinely believe in the accuracy of these labels, others may be motivated a desire to establish a clear oppressor-victim narrative. Therapist Gillian Bridge notes that terms like “narcissist” and “gaslighter” can easily be used to describe disappointing partners or friends, but they can also oversimplify complex situations and conflate them with more serious issues.

This rise in psychobabble may be driven a lack of accountability among younger generations. By attributing every challenge or disagreement to a neurological disorder, individuals avoid taking responsibility for their actions. A boss becomes a “coercive controller,” a university professor is accused of “gaslighting,” and a friend’s disagreement leads to past traumas being “triggered.”

While it’s natural for young people to overreact and experience histrionics, it’s important to recognize the potential dangers of pathologizing ordinary life. By exaggerating or inventing disorders, the impact of genuine mental illness may be trivialized, and the progress made in destigmatizing mental health may be undermined.

It’s essential to approach the topic of mental health with nuance and caution. Not every negative thought or fleeting anxiety needs to be pathologized. A recent study from Cambridge University and the Medical Research Council’s Cognition and Brain Sciences Unit suggests that suppressing some negative thoughts and not giving undue weight to every fleeting anxiety can actually benefit mental health.

Instead of seeking drama and overdiagnosing relationships, perhaps we can learn from the remarkable lives of individuals like Phyllis ‘Pippa’ Latour and Anne Ponsonby. These war heroes lived long and joyful lives, overcoming tragedy without any unnecessary drama. In a world that already has its fair share of challenges, maybe it’s time to embrace a more measured approach to our relationships and mental well-being.

