Stanley’s Deco Collection: The New Look for the TikTok-Famous Quencher Tumbler

Stanley’s 40-ounce Quencher Tumbler has gained popularity on TikTok, with its large capacity, excellent insulation, and stylish colors. Now, the Quencher has received a glamorous makeover with the introduction of the Deco Collection, featuring five Art Deco-inspired patterns.

In a comparison conducted the BestReviews Testing Lab, the Stanley 40-Ounce Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler was pitted against two other popular insulated water bottles: the Owala 40-Ounce Stainless Steel Tumbler and the Yeti Rambler 30-Ounce Insulated Tumbler. The Testing Lab found that the Stanley tumbler performed exceptionally well in keeping cold drinks cold, even maintaining ice overnight without melting. It also features a tall and easily sippable straw, a tapered base for fitting in most cup holders, and dishwasher-safe convenience.

The Deco Collection takes the Quencher Tumbler to the next level with its stylish patterns, while still offering the same 40-ounce capacity and signature double-wall vacuum insulation that keeps beverages cold for hours. Each tumbler in the Deco Collection comes with the FlowState 3-position lid, allowing for versatile drinking options, including a straw opening, a drinking option, and a full-cover top. The tapered base and easy-grab handle make these tumblers portable for any occasion.

The Deco Collection features five stunning patterns: Black Gloss Deco, a matte black tumbler with golden accents; Cream Gloss Deco, a neutral cream color with eye-catching gold accents; Blush Gloss Deco, a trendy blush pink with another art deco pattern in gold; Forest Gloss Deco, a dark forest green tumbler that beautifully showcases the shiny gold accents; and Nightfall Gloss Deco, a navy blue with royal blue undertones and gold accents.

With the release of the Deco Collection, Stanley’s 40-ounce Quencher Tumbler continues to offer outstanding performance and style, making it the go-to choice for those who want a fashionable and reliable water bottle.

