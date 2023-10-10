The Best Deals on GE Profile Nugget Ice Makers for Amazon Prime Day

If you’re a fan of nugget ice and want to enjoy it in the comfort of your own home, now is the perfect time to grab a great deal on a GE Profile countertop nugget ice maker. This Prime Deal Days, Amazon is offering two models at discounted prices, starting at $379, which means you can save up to 22% off.

The first model on sale is the GE Profile Opal 2.0 Nugget Ice Maker with 1-Gallon XL Side Tank. Our lab tester raved about this ice maker, praising its sleek design and smart features. It comes in a traditional or black stainless steel finish and includes a 1-gallon “Side Tank” that’s 33% larger than the standard version. This means you won’t have to refill it as often throughout the day, and it can produce around 1.5 pounds of ice per hour. The appliance is fully controllable through an app or with your voice, and it can even be scheduled to automatically start or stop producing ice. With its impressive ice production capacity of 38 pounds per day, this model is perfect for entertaining, large families, or anyone who loves pebble ice.

The second model on sale is the GE Profile Opal 1.0 Nugget Ice Maker. This entry-level ice maker is ideal for those on a budget. It produces about one pound of nugget ice per hour and has a similar-sized bin as the Opal 2.0, storing up to 3 pounds of ice. While it requires more frequent refilling, it can still fit under most cabinets and features stylish stainless steel accents. Keep in mind that it doesn’t come with a side tank for additional water storage, so you’ll need to refill it manually.

Both models come with a 1-year warranty and offer the convenience of having nugget ice readily available whenever you need it. The discounts offered during Amazon Prime Day make these ice makers even more appealing.

Sources: BestReviews