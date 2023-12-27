How to Create a Stylish Entryway with Minimal Cost

Creating a stylish entryway for your home doesn’t have to break the bank. By being strategic with your materials and following a few simple steps, you can achieve a beautiful and affordable result.

First, start measuring the entryway to determine how much wood you will need for the casing. Rather than using expensive materials, opt for simple plywood, which can be found at home improvement stores like Home Depot. To create the casing, sandwich the plywood between two pine boards that have been cut to the desired width. Secure the boards together using wood glue, creating a recessed casing that will fit over the existing drywall.

Next, give your casing a fresh and modern look painting the plywood. Choose a soft shade, such as Sherwin Williams’ Iron Ore, to create a sleek and elegant finish. To tie the casing in with the rest of your home, paint the exterior of the casing in the same shade as your walls.

Once your casing is ready, it’s time to install it. Begin attaching each side section using screws. For the top section, you may need the help of a second person to ensure it is securely attached. After the casing is in place, add wooden slats to the inner face using brad nails. Use another piece of wood as a guide to ensure the slats are evenly spaced apart.

By following these steps, you can create a stunning entryway that adds a touch of style to your home without breaking the bank. For an 8-foot 10-foot entryway, you can expect to spend around $150 on materials. This cost-effective solution is a much more affordable option compared to a complete overhaul of your entryway.