DIY Marble Display Tray: Easy and Affordable

Summary: Create a stylish and affordable marble display tray with just a few materials. Perfect for organizing your bathroom or bedroom, this DIY project adds a touch of elegance to your space.

If you’re looking to add a touch of elegance to your home without breaking the bank, why not try making your own marble display tray? Inspired a popular TikTok hack, this DIY project is both easy to replicate and budget-friendly.

To get started, gather the following materials: Liquid Nails adhesive, a marble sample, and two pencil liner tiles. You can find these items at your local home improvement store like Lowe’s. Liquid Nails costs just $2.78, while the pencil liner tiles are priced at $7.98 each.

Begin applying a generous amount of Liquid Nails to the back of the pencil liner tiles and carefully position them on the bottom side of your marble sample. This ensures a secure fit and prevents any items on the tray from slipping off. Make sure the adhesive runs in a straight line from top to bottom for maximum grip.

Once the tiles are firmly attached, flip the tray over and voila – you now have a stylish display tray ready to hold your favorite items. Place it on your bathroom counter to organize beauty products or use it as a jewelry tray in your bedroom. The options are endless!

If you want a larger tray or need more space, consider using a bigger marble sample or create multiple trays for different rooms in your home. Don’t hesitate to ask the store for larger options and inquire about any special deals they may have.

Personalize your tray further adding decorative elements, such as small plants or candles. Experiment with different colors and designs to match your existing decor.

In conclusion, this DIY marble display tray is a simple and cost-effective way to add a touch of sophistication to your home. Get creative and transform your space with this versatile and stylish project.