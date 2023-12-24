Revolutionary Tile Installation with MusselBound Membrane

Summary: Introducing a groundbreaking solution for tile installation, MusselBound Membrane eliminates the need for messy mortar. This innovative adhesive membrane simplifies the tiling process while ensuring a smooth surface. Here’s how to achieve flawless results with MusselBound Membrane.

Say goodbye to dusty surfaces and residual debris when preparing your walls for tiling. MusselBound Membrane offers a convenient alternative to traditional mortar. Start cleaning the wall thoroughly to ensure optimal adhesion. Removing all dust and obstacles will allow the sticky adhesive to work effectively.

To become familiar with MusselBound Membrane, it is recommended to cut off a 1-inch strip from the roll and test its adhesive properties. The membrane possesses two sticky sides; one attaches to the wall, while the other adheres to the tiles. Experiment with the backing gently applying it to a surface. With gentle pressure, the adhesive remains adjustable. However, applying firm pressure will ensure a secure bond, providing less room for repositioning.

Similarly, experiment with the top surface to understand how tiles bond with the adhesive. Once confident in the mechanics, it’s time to apply MusselBound Membrane to your wall.

Begin removing the protective backing and slowly sticking the membrane to the wall, starting from the top and working downwards. Roll it down to the counter or floor, then use a ruler and utility knife to create a precise and straight cut, separating it from the roll. Press the membrane firmly against the wall to secure it. Next, remove the protective sheet from the front, revealing the second adhesive side.

With the adhesive exposed, you can now apply your tiles directly to the membrane, pressing each one firmly onto the surface. Finally, seal the tiles with grout to complete your project.

MusselBound Membrane revolutionizes the tiling process, offering an efficient and mess-free alternative to mortar. By simplifying installation, it allows you to achieve professional-looking results with ease. Upgrade your tiling projects with this innovative adhesive membrane today.