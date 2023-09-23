How to Use a Nejiri Gama for Faster and Easier Weeding

Summary: This article provides a step-by-step guide on how to use a Nejiri Gama, a traditional Japanese weeding tool, to make the process of weeding your garden faster and easier. It emphasizes the importance of protecting yourself, positioning, and using the slicing motion to cut weeds at their roots. Additionally, it suggests affordable options to purchase a Nejiri Gama.

While using a Nejiri Gama, it is essential to prioritize your safety and wear gardening gloves and sturdy footwear to protect your hands and feet. Before starting, identify the garden weeds you intend to remove, ensuring you do not pull up any desirable plants accidentally.

Position yourself in a way that allows you to approach the weeds at a slight angle. This positioning enables you to insert the blade of the Nejiri Gama just below the soil surface, right next to the base of the weed. The next step is to push the blade downward and forward in a slicing motion, cutting the weed at its root.

To weed your garden efficiently, work systematically, and continue using the Nejiri Gama until you have removed all the targeted weeds. It is advisable to collect the cut weeds in a bucket or bag for disposal, ensuring no leftover seeds or root fragments are left in your garden.

If you are looking to purchase a Nejiri Gama, there are affordable options available. For example, a Fujiwara Sangyo Senkichi Nejiri Gama can be bought for $12.99 on Amazon, or $15.99 at Walmart. Alternatively, Target offers the Nisaku Nejiri Gama made with original Japanese stainless steel at a discounted price of $12.00 when purchased online.

By utilizing a Nejiri Gama, you will be amazed at how quickly and easily you can efficiently weed your garden, saving time and effort.

Definitions:

– Nejiri Gama: A traditional Japanese weeding tool with a sharp, pointed blade.

– Fujiwara Sangyo Senkichi: A company that manufactures Nejiri Gama.

– Nisaku: A brand that produces various gardening tools, including the Nejiri Gama.

