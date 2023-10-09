Why You Should Avoid the TikTok Blow Dryer Hack for Inflating Pool Floats

Summary:

The TikTok blow dryer hack for inflating pool floats may seem like a convenient and fun solution when you don’t have an air pump on hand. However, this method involves fitting the top half of a cut-up plastic bottle onto a blow dryer and using it to blow air into the inflatable. While it may work for some, there are notable risks and drawbacks to consider.

In a video, TikTok creator Dustin Hadley demonstrated the blow dryer hack trying to inflate an inflatable unicorn. However, his dryer overheated quickly, causing him to worry about his safety. Hadley admitted that he felt like the dryer was about to melt his hand, and he ultimately burnt out the dryer’s internal components, rendering it useless.

While the blow dryer hack may seem inventive, it poses potential dangers. The heat generated the dryer can cause it to overheat and potentially melt, leading to injury or damage to the device itself. Additionally, using a blow dryer may not provide enough airflow or pressure to fully inflate the pool float or air mattress, resulting in a subpar experience.

If you find yourself in need of inflating pool floats or air mattresses without an air pump, it is advisable to use alternative methods. One option is to manually blow air into the inflatable using your mouth. While this may take more time and effort, it is a safer alternative that eliminates the risk of damaging equipment and potential injuries.

In conclusion, the TikTok blow dryer hack for inflating pool floats is not recommended. The risks and potential damage outweigh the convenience it claims to offer. It is important to prioritize safety when engaging in DIY solutions, especially when it involves electrical appliances.