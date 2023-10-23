How to Keep Your Kitchen Clean in Just 10 Minutes a Day

Keeping a clean kitchen can be a challenge, especially when you have kids or a busy schedule. However, it doesn’t have to be overwhelming or time-consuming. By setting a timer for just 10 minutes each night and focusing on specific tasks, you can maintain a spotless kitchen without feeling overwhelmed.

According to Rachel Hoffman, author of “Unf*ck Your Habitat: You’re Better Than Your Mess,” the key is to shift your focus from the big picture to smaller, manageable tasks. Rather than looking at your entire kitchen as a disaster, focus on one area at a time. For example, start tackling the dishes. In just 10 minutes, you can make significant progress and feel accomplished.

Setting a timer creates a sense of urgency and helps to keep you on track. It also ensures that you don’t overexert yourself or spend too much time cleaning, especially when you have other responsibilities or need to get up early the next day. Once the timer goes off, stop cleaning and give yourself permission to be done for the day.

Consistency is key when it comes to keeping a clean kitchen. By dedicating just 10 minutes each night, you create a habit that becomes easier to maintain over time. Additionally, tackling small sections every night, you’ll find that the end of the week, your kitchen will be spotless.

Remember, the goal is not perfection. It’s about making progress and doing what you can in the moment. By focusing on manageable tasks and setting a realistic time frame, you’ll feel more motivated and less overwhelmed.

In conclusion, setting a timer for 10 minutes each night and focusing on specific tasks, you can maintain a clean and organized kitchen without feeling overwhelmed. Breaking the cleaning process into smaller sections and shifting your focus from the big picture to manageable tasks will help you stay motivated and achieve a spotless kitchen in just a few minutes each day.

Source: NBC, “How 10 minutes can lead to a cleaner kitchen”