Victorious and The Thundermans Set to Depart from Netflix in November

Two popular Nickelodeon shows, Victorious and The Thundermans, will be leaving Netflix in November. This announcement is specific to Netflix US and may vary in other regions.

The Thundermans has been available for streaming on Netflix since November 2021, with the first two seasons being accessible. The series revolves around a superhero family striving to conceal their identities while one sibling aspires to be a hero and the other desires to be a villain.

As for Victorious, it has been available on Netflix US in some form since 2019, with three seasons initially added. Unfortunately, the third season was removed on November 1st, 2021.

Both shows will be completely removed from Netflix on November 1st, 2023, and the last day to watch them will be October 31st.

However, Netflix may not have been the ideal platform to watch these shows, as some seasons were missing. Paramount+ is the recommended streaming service for accessing the complete library of Nickelodeon shows, including the missing seasons.

It’s worth noting that Victorious and The Thundermans are not the only Nickelodeon titles departing from Netflix on November 1st. Legends of the Hidden Temple and Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie will also be leaving.

Although Netflix has confirmed these removals in a press release, there is a possibility that these shows could be renewed in the future. Past instances, such as the revival of iCarly, have shown that Netflix can bring back popular Nickelodeon shows.

On a positive note for Nickelodeon fans, Netflix will be adding the beloved Drake & Josh to its catalog on October 1st. While only three seasons will be available initially, it’s a welcome addition.

In addition to these shows, Netflix currently offers a variety of Nickelodeon content, including exclusive titles. Stay tuned to What’s on Netflix for more updates on shows leaving the platform.

Source: Netflix Press Release