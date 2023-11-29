New Article: Embracing the Power of Music and Community

Music has the incredible ability to bring people together, foster emotions, and create beautiful moments of connection. In Texarkana, a vibrant community in both Texas and Arkansas, the power of music is being celebrated through an exciting competition that aims to raise awareness and support for the Texarkana Symphony Orchestra (TSO).

The competition, known as the Celebrity Conductor Competition, invites four esteemed community leaders to compete for the honor of conducting the orchestra for one selection at the TSO Christmas at the Perot concert. This year, the concert will be held on Sunday afternoon, December 10, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. It promises to be a memorable event filled with the enchanting sounds of the symphony.

What sets this competition apart is the opportunity for the community to get involved and support their favorite candidate. Each vote can be cast for $20, and individuals can vote for as many candidates as they wish, as many times as their generosity allows. The funds raised from the votes serve as important financial support for the TSO, ensuring that the orchestra can continue its mission of bringing exceptional musical experiences to the Texarkana community.

The competitors in this year’s competition are Lesa Asbille, Gary Gathright, Dr. Robin Hickerson, and Dr. Brian So. These remarkable individuals come from diverse backgrounds, each with their own unique connection to music and their community.

While the competitors have the freedom to solicit votes in any legal, moral, and ethical manner, their true talent and passion for music will shine through when they receive their own baton and prepare for the dress rehearsal under the guidance of Maestro Philip Mann.

The exciting twist of the competition is that the competitors will only discover the winner when they are all brought on stage Santa at the Christmas Concert. It adds an element of surprise and anticipation, making the event even more thrilling for both the participants and the audience.

If you’re eager to cast your vote and support the TSO, you can conveniently do so through PayPal on the Symphony Facebook page, at texarkanasymphony.org, or visiting the Celebrity Conductor table at TSO’s fall 2023 Concert.

Let’s come together as a community, celebrate the magic of music, and make a difference supporting the Texarkana Symphony Orchestra. Together, we can ensure that the symphony continues to enrich our lives and inspire generations to come.

