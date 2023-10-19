The Tennis Channel to Launch New Streaming Service in 2024, Providing Tennis Fans with Live and On-Demand Matches

The Tennis Channel has announced its plans to launch a new streaming service in 2024, allowing tennis fans to enjoy their favorite sport without the need for cable TV. The streaming service will include a live feed of the Tennis Channel, as well as live and on-demand matches and other original programming.

The decision to launch a streaming service comes in response to the growing demand for sports content outside of traditional cable TV packages. With the new service, tennis fans in the U.S. will have access to a dynamic viewing experience that delivers the best tennis content and live matches directly to their fingertips.

The Tennis Channel will be partnering with Sportradar, an industry-leading data-driven OTT (over-the-top) solution provider, to ensure that fans have all the tools and capabilities to engage with the sport of tennis. Patrick Mostboeck, senior VP, audiovisual at Sportradar, expressed excitement about working closely with the Tennis Channel to create a platform that meets the needs of tennis fans across the country.

While details about pricing and the exact launch date have not been announced yet, the Tennis Channel’s parent company, Sinclair, is expected to reveal these details as the launch of the service approaches. This new streaming service is part of a growing trend, with other media companies like Disney also planning to launch their own streaming services to directly reach consumers.

Overall, the Tennis Channel’s new streaming service is set to provide tennis fans with a convenient and comprehensive way to access live and on-demand matches, allowing them to immerse themselves in the sport they love without the need for cable TV subscriptions.

Sources:

– NextTV.