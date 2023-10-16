The “Target Run” is No Longer Convenient, Says Viral TikTok

In a viral TikTok video, plastic surgery resident Emily Long expressed her frustration over a recent shopping experience at Target. The video garnered over 2.7 million views, as Long revealed that it took her an hour to get just one bag of items from the store.

Long discovered that essential items such as body wash, deodorant, and razors were all locked away in cases, leading her to call it a “dystopian nightmare.” She lamented the fact that several retailers, including Target, have resorted to this measure due to an increase in shoplifting incidents. Additionally, Target has decided to close down some of its stores located in high-crime areas.

Long, who used to be a loyal Target shopper, expressed her disappointment at not being able to freely browse through the store as before. Instead, she found herself desperate to leave the establishment once she had obtained all the necessary items. Adding to her frustrations, Long was also met with a long line at the register, as only one employee was managing both the checkout and the locked cabinets.

To top it off, Long’s store did not even carry the viral TikTok Halloween decoration known as “Lewis,” which has gained popularity on the platform with over 8 million views. Lewis was even featured on Good Morning America for his first live interview on national television.

The viral TikTok video serves as a commentary on the changes in the shopping experience at Target. It highlights the inconvenience caused locked cases, long checkout lines, and the unavailability of popular items. Target’s decision to address shoplifting locking away essential products has had an impact on customers like Long, who long for the days of carefree browsing in the store.

