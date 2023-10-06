WeChat: An “Everything App” Rooted in Taoist Design Philosophy

Elon Musk’s rebranded vision of Twitter, now called X, as an “everything app” has sparked curiosity and discussions about what it means to be an everything app. Musk often refers to the Chinese app WeChat as an example of a successful all-in-one app. However, as a Chinese digital media scholar who has been using WeChat since 2012, I find it to be ordinary and lacking distinctive features compared to other popular Chinese touchscreen apps.

WeChat, launched in 2011, has become an all-in-one app that covers various aspects of everyday life in China. It offers instant messaging, mobile payments, and social networking features for its 1.3 billion Chinese mobile users. Travelers to China also rely on WeChat as a single app to access services such as customs declarations, taxi booking, hotel payments, and food ordering. The app has become an essential part of daily activities in China’s smartphone-driven society.

While WeChat is indeed an everything app in terms of its omnipresence and omnipotence, its design philosophy goes deeper than just offering a multitude of features. WeChat intentionally maintains a simple and inconspicuous design, unlike flashy apps like Weibo or TikTok. Its founder, Allen Xiaolong Zhang, emphasizes the importance of getting users out of the app as quickly as possible. This counterintuitive strategy aims to sustain users’ engagement in the long run minimizing demand on their time and effort.

WeChat’s design also incorporates Taoist principles. The app’s miniprograms, which provide access to various services without leaving WeChat, create an environment that is elemental, pervasive, and nonintrusive. This design philosophy resonates with Taoist philosophy, where “not-being” forms the basis of all things. WeChat’s inconspicuousness and pervasiveness reflect the interplay of everything and nothing, adding another layer of meaning to the concept of an everything app.

