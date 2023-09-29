The Supreme Court to Decide on Constitutionality of State Laws Regulating Social Media Platforms

The Supreme Court has agreed to review whether state laws aimed at regulating social media platforms violate the Constitution. Specifically, the court will examine laws from the states of Florida and Texas that seek to prevent social media companies like Facebook, TikTok, and others from censoring users based on their viewpoints. These laws, enacted Republican-dominated legislatures and governors, have sparked debate about the balance between free speech and platform moderation.

The announcement the court comes as justices grapple with the application of laws written prior to the digital age to the online world. Previously, the court agreed to determine whether public officials can block critics from commenting on their social media accounts, as seen in the case involving former President Donald Trump. The court dismissed the Trump case after his term ended in 2021.

Additionally, the Supreme Court may consider a lower-court order that restricts executive branch officials from communicating with social media companies about controversial online posts.

Conflicting rulings two appeals courts have led to the review of these state laws. One court upheld the Texas law, while the other struck down the Florida statute. Currently, the Texas law remains on hold pending further litigation.

The alignment of justices in the Texas law ruling was unusual, with Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett voting to grant the emergency request from technology industry groups challenging the law. Dissenting justices, including Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Elena Kagan, and Neil Gorsuch, would have allowed the law to stand.

Proponents of these state laws claim that social media companies have a liberal bias and censor conservative viewpoints. On the other hand, the tech sector warns that such laws would hinder platforms’ ability to remove extremist content and hate speech.

Without providing an explanation, the Supreme Court had previously postponed consideration of the case, despite both sides acknowledging the court’s involvement was necessary.

This case adds to the ongoing legal debates surrounding social media, free speech, and content moderation. The outcome of the Supreme Court’s review will provide important guidance on the constitutionality of state laws regulating social media platforms.

Sources: Associated Press