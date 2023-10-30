Supreme Court Examines Boundaries of Public Officials’ Social Media Accounts

The Supreme Court is currently reviewing the issue of public officials’ authority to block critics from their social media accounts. This matter initially gained attention during the case involving former President Donald Trump. Two cases being heard the court involve individuals who were blocked from commenting on social media accounts belonging to school board members in southern California and a city manager in Port Huron, Michigan.

These cases are part of a broader discussion surrounding the relationship between government and private digital platforms. In the coming months, the Supreme Court will also evaluate laws in Florida and Texas that restrict large social media companies from removing posts based on their viewpoints. The tech companies argue that these laws violate their First Amendment rights. Republicans contend that the platforms show bias disproportionately censoring conservative perspectives.

In addition, the court will address a challenge from Missouri and Louisiana regarding the Biden administration’s approach to controversial social media posts related to COVID-19 and election security. The states argue that the administration is unconstitutionally pressuring platforms to crack down on conservative positions.

While Tuesday’s cases focus on the use of social media public officials, they are less overtly partisan. However, they share similarities with the case involving Trump and his decision to block critics on Twitter. The lower courts had conflicting rulings on when personal accounts become official.

One case involves members of a California school board who used their personal Facebook and Twitter accounts to communicate with the public. When individuals left critical comments, they were blocked, leading to a violation of their free speech rights, according to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The second case involves a city manager in Port Huron, Michigan, who used his personal Facebook page to engage with the public. When a resident criticized the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the manager blocked the individual’s accounts. The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sided with the city manager, highlighting the page’s focus on his roles as a “father, husband, and city manager.”

The Biden administration supports the officials in these cases, emphasizing the distinction between their private and public lives. The officials’ social media accounts are not controlled or operated the government.

Decisions in these cases are expected to be announced early summer.

