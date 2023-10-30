New Supreme Court Case Examines First Amendment Rights of Public Officials on Social Media

In a significant test of the First Amendment, the Supreme Court will consider whether public officials have the right to block constituents on their personal social media accounts. Michelle O’Connor-Ratcliff and T.J. Zane, elected school board members in California, faced a lawsuit after blocking two parents for making repetitive and non-responsive comments on their personal Facebook and Twitter accounts. The parents argued that their speech rights were being abridged, while the officials maintained that their personal accounts should not be considered public forums.

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the parents, stating that the officials “acted under color of state law” and that their job-related communications on social media converted the pages into de facto public forums. However, this test lacks clarity and a basis in the Constitution or the Supreme Court’s state-action precedents. Several appellate courts have adopted this test, raising concerns about its impact on First Amendment rights of government officials.

Another case before the Supreme Court involves James Freed, City Manager of Port Huron, Michigan. When a city resident posted disparaging remarks on Freed’s personal Facebook page, he blocked the individual. The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed the lawsuit, stating that blocking on a personal page does not qualify as state action unless it is related to a legally mandated duty of office.

As the Supreme Court hears these cases, they have the opportunity to clarify the standard for determining when public officials’ actions on social media constitute government speech. It is essential to strike a balance between protecting First Amendment rights and allowing public officials to communicate freely with the public. The Justice Department argues in its amicus brief that restricting public officials’ speech in this manner could hinder free speech and public discourse.

These cases highlight the importance of considering the boundaries of state action in the digital age. It remains to be seen how the Supreme Court will rule and how their decision will shape the rights of public officials and constituents on social media platforms.

FAQ

1. Why did the parents sue the school board members?

The parents sued the school board members because they believed that their speech rights were violated when they were blocked on the officials’ personal social media accounts.

2. What did the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals rule?

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the school board members’ actions constituted “state action” and that their personal social media accounts became de facto public forums.

3. What was the outcome of James Freed’s case?

James Freed, City Manager of Port Huron, Michigan, successfully had the lawsuit against him dismissed. The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals determined that blocking on a personal page does not qualify as state action.

4. Why is the Supreme Court taking up these cases?

The Supreme Court is taking up these cases to clarify the standard for determining when public officials’ actions on social media can be considered government speech and to strike a balance between protecting First Amendment rights and allowing public officials to communicate freely.