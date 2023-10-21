Supreme Court Blocks Lower Court Order on Regulation of Social Media Posts

The Supreme Court has decided to indefinitely block a lower court order that placed restrictions on the Biden administration’s efforts to regulate social media content related to topics such as COVID-19 and election security. The court will hear arguments in a lawsuit filed Louisiana, Missouri, and other parties who claim that the administration’s actions violated the First Amendment rights of conservative voices. This case adds to an already busy term for the Supreme Court in terms of social media issues.

Justices Samuel Alito and would have denied the emergency appeal from the Biden administration. Justice Alito expressed concerns about the Court’s decision, fearing that it may be seen as a justification for the government to exert control over the dissemination of news on social media platforms.

The order would have affected White House communications staffers, the surgeon general, the FBI, and the U.S. cybersecurity agency, among others. The lawsuit alleges that these entities pressured media platforms, such as Facebook and Twitter (now known as X), to change online content. Importantly, the companies themselves are not defendants in the lawsuit.

Previously, a panel of judges from the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the administration had applied unconstitutional pressure on the media platforms. They stated that officials cannot coerce or significantly encourage changes in online content. However, the Justice Department argued that this ruling, as well as a broader order from a federal judge in Louisiana, contained factual and legal errors.

The Supreme Court currently has four other social media cases on its docket. These cases involve Republican-passed laws in Florida and Texas that restrict social media companies from removing posts based on their content. The tech companies argue that these laws violate their First Amendment rights. Additionally, the court will determine whether public officials can block critics from commenting on their social media accounts.

Overall, the Supreme Court’s decision to block the lower court order highlights the ongoing debate regarding the government’s role in regulating social media and protecting free speech online.

