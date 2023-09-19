The Super Models: A New Docuseries Available on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has announced the release of a new docuseries titled “The Super Models,” featuring Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, and Christy Turlington. This highly anticipated four-part series will be available for streaming exclusively on Apple TV+ starting on September 20, 2023.

“The Super Models” offers viewers unprecedented access to these iconic models, taking them behind the camera and beyond the catwalk. The docuseries sheds light on how these supermodels dominated the elite modeling world while also highlighting the bond that single-handedly shifted the power dynamic of the entire industry. It showcases their remarkable careers and explores their continued influence on culture through activism, philanthropy, and business acumen.

For those interested in watching the premiere of “The Super Models,” Apple TV+ provides a platform to do so. New subscribers can take advantage of the streaming service’s 7-day free trial, allowing them to watch the docuseries without any cost commitments. After the trial period, Apple TV+ is available for a monthly subscription fee of $6.99, making it one of the more affordable streaming services on the market.

Apple TV+ is accessible on various devices, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation, and Xbox gaming consoles. With over 1 billion screens in more than 100 countries and regions, Apple TV+ provides a wide reach for viewers to enjoy their favorite shows and movies.

“The Super Models” promises to be an engaging and revealing docuseries that shines a spotlight on the legendary careers and ongoing impact of these four supermodels. Don’t miss the opportunity to witness their journey and witness their lasting influence.

