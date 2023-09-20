The Super Models: A Look Into the Disruption of the Modelling Industry

The Super Models is a compelling four-part documentary series currently available for streaming on Apple TV+. This series offers never-before-seen access to the lives of iconic supermodels Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, and Christy Turlington. Through exclusive interviews and captivating archive footage, the series explores how these four women upended the modelling industry, making a name for themselves and becoming as influential as the designers they worked with.

What sets these supermodels apart from their predecessors is their ability to take control of their careers. Rather than being mere models, they became their own brands, capitalizing on their success and expanding their reach beyond the runway. The series delves into the strategies and decisions they made to achieve such prominence.

Produced Imagine Documentaries, with the expertise of director Roger Ross Williams and Larissa Bills, The Super Models offers an intimate look into the lives of these iconic figures. It showcases not only their triumphs in the industry but also their current thriving businesses and philanthropic endeavors.

To watch The Super Models, simply subscribe to Apple TV+ and access the series through the Apple TV app. The app is available on various platforms, including Apple devices, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, Comcast Xfinity, PlayStation, Xbox, and more. Additionally, you can stream the series on the web at tv.apple.com.

In addition to The Super Models, Apple TV+ offers a range of diverse content, including comedy series, feature films, and limited series.

