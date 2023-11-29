The Super Mario Bros. Movie Takes a Leap onto Netflix, Delighting Fans Worldwide

Prepare for a block-smashing, Goomba-stomping adventure as The Super Mario Bros. Movie makes its grand debut on Netflix this summer. The highly anticipated film, produced through a collaboration between Illumination and Nintendo, has captured the hearts of audiences around the globe, catapulting it to the top of the box office charts and securing its place as one of the highest-grossing animated films of all time.

While initially slated for release at a later date, fans will be thrilled to learn that The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be available for streaming on Netflix starting December 3rd. With Chris Pratt leading the star-studded cast as the lovable Mario, audiences can expect an extraordinary performance filled with charm and excitement. Accompanying Pratt is the talented Charlie Day as Luigi and the enchanting Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, adding depth and authenticity to the beloved characters.

Although the Netflix release is exclusive to subscribers in the United States, fans worldwide need not fret. Alternate platforms will soon offer the film, allowing everyone to partake in the joyous holiday entertainment that The Super Mario Bros. Movie promises to deliver.

The success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie has sparked a new wave of interest in Nintendo’s legendary franchises, paving the way for future adaptations. Alongside the animated triumph, rumors abound of a live-action The Legend of Zelda movie. Nintendo enthusiasts can hardly contain their excitement at the prospect of one of their favorite adventures leaping from the console to the silver screen.

