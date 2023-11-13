The Super Mario Bros. Movie: A New Adventure with a Star-Studded Cast

In a surprising turn of events, the highly anticipated “Super Mario Bros. Movie” has delighted fans with its star-studded voice cast. Led the talented Chris Pratt as Mario and Charlie Day as Luigi, the film brings together an ensemble of remarkable actors, including Anya-Taylor Joy as Princess Peach, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, and Jack Black as Bowser. With such a diverse group of performers, audiences can expect a one-of-a-kind experience that will transport them to the magical world of the Mushroom Kingdom.

The movie follows the thrilling journey of the iconic Mario brothers, who find themselves transported to a mysterious new world after encountering a peculiar pipe while fixing a water main underground. As they embark on a quest, the brothers become separated, prompting Mario to set out on an epic adventure to find Luigi. With the guidance of Toad, a resident of the Mushroom Kingdom, and the unwavering support of Princess Peach, Mario taps into his inner strength to overcome obstacles and reunite with his brother.

While moviegoers eagerly await the release of this animated masterpiece, they can also enjoy the film through various platforms. “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” is currently available on Digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD, allowing fans to experience the captivating story and stunning visuals from the comfort of their own homes.

FAQ:

Q: Who is voicing Mario in the “Super Mario Bros. Movie”?

Q: Which other actors are part of the voice cast?

Q: How can I watch “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”?

