The Super Mario Bros. Movie Sets Netflix Premiere Date for U.S. Viewers

Netflix has announced the highly anticipated U.S. premiere date for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which will be available on the streaming platform starting December 3rd. This comes as the film continues to captivate audiences on Peacock since its debut in August. The Universal and Illumination collaboration has shattered records and is set to join Netflix’s impressive lineup of family-friendly titles, just in time for the holiday season.

Traditionally, the holiday period sees a significant surge in viewership for family-friendly series and films. In 2022, such content consistently secured spots in the Top 10 TV or Film lists in 59 countries every week from Thanksgiving to Christmas. Additionally, family-friendly films dominated the global Top 10 English Films charts, often comprising at least three entries each week.

Joining The Super Mario Bros. Movie on Netflix’s upcoming roster are a range of other family-oriented offerings. These include Best. Christmas. Ever! (premiering on November 16), Adam Sandler’s animated film Leo (premiering on November 21), The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday and Family Switch (both premiering on November 30), Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget (premiering on December 15), and Pokémon Concierge (premiering in December).

The Super Mario Bros. Movie, based on Shigeru Miyamoto’s beloved Nintendo games, serves as an origin story for the iconic video game characters. Audiences will be introduced to the two Brooklyn plumbing brothers, Mario and Luigi, portrayed Chris Pratt and Charlie Day, respectively. The film kicks off with the brothers facing challenges in their struggling plumbing business, leading them on a thrilling adventure through Mushroom Kingdom. Along the way, they encounter familiar and lovable characters, joining forces to defeat the power-hungry Bowser, played Jack Black.

Directed Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, with co-direction Pierre Leduc and Fabien Polack, The Super Mario Bros. Movie features an all-star ensemble cast, including Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen, and Sebastian Maniscalco. The film, scripted Matthew Fogel, was produced Illumination’s Chris Meledandri and Shigeru Miyamoto, with Brett Hoffman, Bill Ryan, and Yusuke Beppu serving as executive producers. Since its theatrical release in April, the film has grossed over $1.36 billion worldwide, making it the highest-grossing video game adaptation of all time and the third-highest grossing animated film in history.

