Netflix Adds “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” to its Holiday Lineup

Netflix has announced that the highly successful “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” produced Universal and Illumination, will be available for streaming on its platform starting December 3rd. This comes after the film grossed a staggering $1.36 billion in global ticket sales and became one of the highest-grossing movies of the year.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” follows the adventures of iconic characters Mario and Luigi as they embark on a thrilling journey through the Mushroom Kingdom to defeat the villainous Bowser. Directed Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, the animated film captivated audiences of all ages and secured its place as the most successful video game adaptation ever made.

Netflix’s decision to acquire the streaming rights to “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” is a strategic move that aligns with their mission to offer a diverse range of family-friendly content. By partnering with Universal and Illumination, the streaming giant adds another blockbuster to its holiday lineup, joining other anticipated releases like “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” “Best Christmas Ever,” “Leo,” “Family Switch,” and “Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget.”

With this exciting addition to their catalog, Netflix aims to provide subscribers with a memorable and entertaining holiday season. The availability of “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” on Netflix will significantly expand its reach, considering the platform’s vast subscriber base compared to its counterpart, Peacock, where the film initially premiered.

