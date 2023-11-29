The Super Mario Bros. Movie to Arrive on Netflix in December

Netflix has announced that The Super Mario Bros. Movie is set to debut on its platform starting December 3rd. The film will undergo an exclusive transition from NBCUniversal’s Peacock service to Netflix as part of their collaborative agreement. Under this arrangement, the movie will no longer be available for streaming on Peacock in the United States from the same day.

Since its release earlier this year, The Super Mario Bros. Movie has achieved remarkable success both domestically and internationally. Garnering a worldwide box office total of over $1.3 billion, the film quickly rose to become the highest-grossing movie of 2023. However, it was later surpassed Greta Gerwig’s Barbie film.

As an adaptation of the beloved video game franchise, The Super Mario Bros. Movie has made history as the highest-earning video game adaptation ever. Furthermore, it has secured the impressive title of being the second highest-earning animated film worldwide. With its considerable earnings, it claims the fifteenth spot among the highest-grossing films of all time.

In Japan, the film gained significant traction upon its release. Within just three days, it sold approximately 1.276 million tickets and earned a remarkable 1.843 billion yen (around $13.54 million). As of now, The Super Mario Bros. Movie stands as the twelfth highest-grossing animated film and the seventeenth highest-grossing film overall in Japan.

One notable aspect of the film is its star-studded voice cast. Chris Pratt and Charlie Day lend their voices to Mario and Luigi, respectively, while Anya Taylor-Joy takes on the role of Princess Peach. The lineup also features Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike. Notably, Charles Martinet, renowned for his portrayal of Mario and other Nintendo characters in the video games, makes surprise cameo appearances in the film.

As the countdown to December 3rd begins, fans eagerly await the opportunity to journey into the animated world of Super Mario on Netflix. Strap in and get ready for an epic adventure with everyone’s favorite plumber!

