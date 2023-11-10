Breaking News: The Super Mario Bros. Movie Arrives on Netflix, Opening Doors to More Viewers

The highly anticipated Super Mario Bros. Movie, which has been a Peacock streaming exclusive since August, is finally making its way to Netflix. Starting December 3, Netflix subscribers will have the opportunity to enjoy the second highest-grossing film of the year on the popular streaming platform. This move Nintendo and the film’s partners, Universal Pictures and Illumination, is expected to significantly expand the movie’s reach, allowing many more viewers to legally watch it from the comfort of their homes.

With over 74 million paying members in the US alone, Netflix provides a massive audience for the Super Mario Bros. Movie. This means that families who have been eagerly awaiting the film, especially those who indulge in plenty of Mario Kart races over the holiday season, can now rejoice. The movie promises to deliver a fun and entertaining adventure to the Mushroom Kingdom, with a standout performance Jack Black as the iconic villain, Bowser.

However, viewers should be prepared for some catchy tunes to linger in their heads long after the film ends. The “Peaches” song featured in the Super Mario Bros. Movie has already become a hit among fans, making it impossible to resist its catchy melody.

Although the film’s success may seem like the perfect setup for a sequel, Nintendo, Universal Pictures, and Illumination have yet to make an official announcement. However, recent news suggests that Nintendo is joining forces with Sony Pictures for a live-action adaptation of another beloved gaming franchise—The Legend of Zelda. This collaboration is bound to spark excitement and speculation among fans, as it promises to bring a new level of excitement to the world of video game movies.

FAQ:

Q: When will the Super Mario Bros. Movie be available on Netflix?

A: The movie will be available on Netflix starting December 3.

Q: Can I watch the movie on Netflix?

A: Yes, if you have a Netflix subscription, you will be able to legally watch the Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Q: Is there a sequel to the Super Mario Bros. Movie in the works?

A: Nintendo and its partners have not officially announced a sequel at this time.

Q: Is there another video game movie adaptation in development?

A: Yes, Nintendo is collaborating with Sony Pictures on a live-action adaptation of The Legend of Zelda.