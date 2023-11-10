The Super Mario Bros. Movie Arrives on Netflix, Expanding Its Viewership

The highly anticipated Super Mario Bros. Movie, which has been a streaming exclusive on Peacock since August, is set to make its way to Netflix on December 3. This news will undoubtedly bring an added value to Netflix subscribers who eagerly await the opportunity to enjoy this beloved film from the comfort of their own homes.

With 28 million paid subscribers on Peacock compared to Netflix’s staggering 74 million paying members in the United States, the arrival of The Super Mario Bros. Movie on Netflix opens up a much wider audience for the film. Previously, viewers had to rent or purchase the movie, but now, with a simple Netflix subscription, they can indulge in this entertaining adventure featuring the famous Mario characters.

The film, which takes viewers on a fun and nostalgic journey through the Mushroom Kingdom, boasts a standout performance from Jack Black as the notorious Bowser. Additionally, Chris Pratt brings his own charm to the role of Mario, suiting the character well. Fans can expect a delightful experience that will have them singing along to the catchy tunes and embracing the fantastical world of Super Mario.

While the movie has achieved substantial success, becoming the highest-grossing film adaptation of a video game franchise, fans eagerly await news of a potential sequel. Although there hasn’t been an official announcement from Nintendo, Universal Pictures, and Illumination, it’s safe to say that the film’s popularity and positive reception make a sequel a highly likely possibility.

In other exciting news, Nintendo has recently collaborated with Sony Pictures for a live-action adaptation of The Legend of Zelda. This announcement has generated considerable anticipation, as fans of the iconic video game franchise eagerly anticipate the immersive experience of seeing their beloved characters come to life on the big screen.

