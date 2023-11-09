Super Mario Bros. Movie Coming to Netflix in December!

Netflix subscribers are in for a treat this December as the highly anticipated Super Mario Bros. Movie will be making its way to the streaming service. Set to be released on December 3, the film is sure to bring joy to families who love a good round of Mario Kart over the holiday season.

Initially released on the streaming platform Peacock in August, the movie’s arrival on Netflix may come as a surprise to some. However, this announcement is part of a deal between Netflix and Universal Pictures, signed in 2021, which allows films from Illumination and DreamWorks Animation to premiere on Netflix after a four-month exclusivity window on Peacock. And given the immense success of the Super Mario Bros. Movie, it’s no wonder that Netflix secured the rights to bring it to their subscribers.

The film, which was released in April, quickly became a worldwide sensation, surpassing $1 billion at the box office. With its animated fantasy world, vibrant characters, and undeniable charm, the Super Mario Bros. Movie has captivated audiences of all ages. Although the plot may be thin, the film compensates with its remarkable energy and charisma.

As video game adaptations continue to make waves in the entertainment industry, Nintendo, the creators of the Super Mario franchise, is also making headlines. Just recently, it was announced that Nintendo is teaming up with Sony Pictures Entertainment to produce a live-action movie based on their popular game series, The Legend of Zelda. This collaboration further solidifies Nintendo’s commitment to bringing their beloved IPs to the big screen.

In conclusion, mark your calendars for December 3rd and get ready to join Mario and his friends on an exciting adventure as the Super Mario Bros. Movie comes to Netflix. Whether you’re a longtime fan of the game or simply looking for a fun and entertaining film, this animated extravaganza is not to be missed.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. When will the Super Mario Bros. Movie be available on Netflix?

2. Is this the first time the movie is being released?

3. Why is the movie coming to Netflix instead of Peacock again?

4. Has the Super Mario Bros. Movie been successful?

5. Is there any other Nintendo game being adapted into a movie?

