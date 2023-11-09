The Super Mario Bros. Movie Set to Make a Splash on Netflix

Netflix users are in for a treat this December as “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” is set to make its streaming debut on the platform. The Universal release, which became Illumination’s biggest earner ever and the second-highest-grossing animated film of all time, will be available to watch on Netflix starting December 3.

The success of this partnership between Netflix and Illumination is not surprising. Over the years, Netflix has proven to be a popular destination for streaming Illumination films. Just last year, “Sing 2” ranked as the third-most streamed film on Netflix, following its successful theatrical run. This demonstrates the enduring appeal of these movies and how they continue to captivate audiences even after their initial release.

With a star-studded cast that includes Chris Pratt, Jack Black, and Anya-Taylor Joy, “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” not only achieved tremendous box office success but also broke records in the video game-based movie genre. Audiences flocked to the theaters, with the film earning over $200 million domestically in its opening weekend and grossing $574 million in North America overall. This firmly establishes Illumination as a powerhouse in the world of animated cinema.

Moreover, the success of “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” has shattered any notion of a curse surrounding video game adaptations. Universal’s previous hit, “Five Nights at Freddy’s,” also defied expectations, further proving that there is a growing market for these types of movies.

Excitement surrounding Nintendo adaptations shows no signs of slowing down either. The announcement of a live-action “Legend of Zelda” movie, directed Wes Ball and distributed Sony, has generated immense anticipation. As for “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” its arrival on Netflix is expected to draw in a massive viewership, further solidifying Netflix’s position as a leading streaming platform.

FAQ:

Q: When will “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” be available on Netflix?

A: The movie will be available to stream on Netflix starting December 3.

Q: Who stars in “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”?

A: The movie features a star-studded cast including Chris Pratt, Jack Black, and Anya-Taylor Joy.

Q: Was “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” successful at the box office?

A: Yes, the film achieved great success, grossing over $1.36 billion worldwide and becoming Illumination’s highest-grossing film to date.