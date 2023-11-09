Upcoming Release: “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” Hits Netflix

Netflix users, mark your calendars! The highly anticipated “Super Mario Bros. Movie” will be arriving on the streaming platform on December 3rd. This news comes after the Universal release garnered immense success at the box office, becoming Illumination’s highest-grossing film to date and the second highest-grossing animated movie ever.

Starring Chris Pratt, Jack Black, and Anya-Taylor Joy, “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” captivated audiences with its unique take on the beloved video game franchise. Despite mixed reviews from critics, the film gained strong word-of-mouth among consumers, leading to its impressive $574 million gross in North America alone.

What’s interesting about this release is how streaming services have become a popular avenue for movie-watching. In an age where various post-theatrical windows offer multiple viewing options, many consumers prefer waiting for films to arrive on Netflix rather than opting for video-on-demand or other streaming platforms. This trend was evident with Illumination’s “Sing 2,” which became the third-most streamed film on Netflix in 2022.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” not only solidifies Illumination’s position as a powerhouse in the animated film industry, but it also demonstrates the demise of the supposed “video game movie curse.” With upcoming high-profile Nintendo adaptations, such as the live-action “Legend of Zelda” movie directed Wes Ball and distributed Sony, it seems that video game-based movies are now thriving and breaking records.

Netflix, known for its diverse content library, is sure to benefit from the arrival of this blockbuster film. And for those who missed the opportunity to watch it in theaters or during its post-theatrical run, now is the perfect chance to jump into the exciting world of “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” from the comfort of their own homes.

