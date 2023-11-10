The Super Mario Bros. Movie Set to Stream on Netflix: A Journey into the Mushroom Kingdom

The highly anticipated Super Mario Bros. Movie is making its way to Netflix on December 3rd, marking its U.S. streaming premiere. As reported exclusively Deadline, fans of the iconic video game franchise can look forward to diving into the fantastical world of Mario and Luigi from the comfort of their own homes.

Based on the legendary Nintendo game created Shigeru Miyamoto in 1981, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is a thrilling origin story that offers a fresh take on the beloved characters. Audiences will follow the misadventures of the infamous plumber brothers, Mario and Luigi, portrayed Chris Pratt and Charlie Day respectively.

The movie begins with our bumbling heroes struggling to make ends meet as they embark on their journey as plumbers. While attempting to fix a water leak, a twist of fate propels them into a mystifying warp pipe, catapulting them into a parallel universe. Mario finds himself in the enchanting Mushroom Kingdom, where he encounters Princess Peach, played Anya Taylor-Joy, and discovers the nefarious plans of the Koopa King, Bowser, portrayed Jack Black.

Meanwhile, Luigi finds himself in the treacherous Dark Lands ruled Bowser. United their love for each other and a determination to rescue Princess Peach, the brothers must navigate an array of obstacles and humorous encounters with an exciting ensemble cast of characters including Donkey Kong, Toad, Cranky Kong, Spike, and Kamek.

With its captivating storytelling and stunning animation, The Super Mario Bros. Movie has drawn the attention of fans and critics alike. The film has proven to be a resounding success, earning a staggering $1.36 billion worldwide. Not only is it the highest-earning video game adaptation ever made, but it has also claimed its position as the third-highest grossing animated film in history.

Prepare to embark on an unforgettable adventure into the Mushroom Kingdom as The Super Mario Bros. Movie streams exclusively on Netflix in the U.S. from December 3rd. Get ready to witness the origins of Mario and Luigi as they rise to become the iconic heroes we know and love.

Sources:

– Deadline: https://deadline.com